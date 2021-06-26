MLB Player Comparisons for Top 2021 Draft Prospects

0 of 8

Rebecca S. Gratz/Associated Press

Will the 2021 MLB draft feature the next Mike Trout? The next Jacob deGrom? The next Aaron Judge?

We won't know until several years from now, but that doesn't mean we can't make reasonable comparisons for some of the draft's top prospects based on their skills and upsides.

This year's draft seems to have a consensus top eight, headlined by prep shortstops Jordan Lawlar and Marcelo Mayer, Louisville catcher Henry Davis and Vanderbilt pitchers Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker.

That doesn't mean those players will be the first to hear their names called July 11. There is more that goes into making draft picks than simply targeting the best talent. Teams will reach for prospects they like in the first round to save money against their bonus pools so they can use it on players who slip into later rounds.

We've highlighted those eight players and selected MLB comparisons in terms of upside. Players are listed alphabetically, and our latest thoughts on where they might land can be found in B/R's MLB Mock Draft 3.0.