AEW's Jungle Boy Talks Facing Kenny Omega, 'Tarzan Boy' Intro Music and More

One thing AEW has done to set itself apart from WWE is licensing popular music for some of its stars. Jon Moxley comes out to Joan Jett's version of "Wild Thing," and Orange Cassidy has been using Pixies' "Where Is My Mind?"

For several months, Perry has been coming to the ring to "Tarzan Boy" by Baltimora, a one-hit-wonder group from Italy. We asked Jungle Boy about acquiring the song and its significance to his character.

"Joey Janela booked me on a show and said if I was going to appear, I had to use this song. I had never heard it and when I was listening to it, I thought it was kind of goofy. The people were really excited by it, and because it's interactive, it got them going.

"Tony said he was going to get it for me, but I didn't think anything of it. Then, at the beginning of the year, he told me he got it. It's crazy to see how enthusiastic people are when it comes on. It makes it so much easier for me because I am automatically having fun seeing people singing and dancing. I think it has been really helpful.

"Tony is a very generous guy, and it feels special to know he has that kind of faith and trust in me to make that investment. I think about that every time I hear it."