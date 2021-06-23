Mets' Pete Alonso to Participate in 2021 MLB Home Run Derby

John Minchillo/Associated Press

New York Mets star Pete Alonso will attempt to defend his Home Run Derby title on July 12.

Major League Baseball announced on Wednesday that Alonso will take part in the annual power-hitting exhibition ahead of the All-Star Game at Coors Field:

Alonso becomes the second confirmed participant in this year's Home Run Derby. Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels announced on June 18 that he will enter the field.

Since there was no Home Run Derby event last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Alonso is still the reigning champion in the event after his memorable display at Progressive Field in 2019. He hit a total of 57 homers across all three rounds to become the first Mets player to win the event outright.

Daryl Strawberry did share the Home Run Derby title with Wally Joyner in 1986.

Alonso defeated Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the final round by hitting 23 homers. The Home Run Derby was just the tip of the iceberg for a historic rookie season for the Mets first baseman. He set a new MLB record with 53 homers to win National League Rookie of the Year.

So far in 2021, Alonso is hitting .250/.333/.451 with 11 homers and 35 RBI in 58 games.

No one has won two straight Home Run Derby titles since Yoenis Cespedes in 2013 and 2014.