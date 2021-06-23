X

    Mets' Pete Alonso to Participate in 2021 MLB Home Run Derby

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 23, 2021

    FILE - This July 8, 2019 file photo shows Pete Alonso, of the New York Mets, after winning the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby in Cleveland. The Nielsen company says a little more than 8 million people watched Tuesday's All-Star game on Fox, enough to be the second-most popular thing on television after
    John Minchillo/Associated Press

    New York Mets star Pete Alonso will attempt to defend his Home Run Derby title on July 12.

    Major League Baseball announced on Wednesday that Alonso will take part in the annual power-hitting exhibition ahead of the All-Star Game at Coors Field:

    Alonso becomes the second confirmed participant in this year's Home Run Derby. Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels announced on June 18 that he will enter the field. 

    Since there was no Home Run Derby event last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Alonso is still the reigning champion in the event after his memorable display at Progressive Field in 2019. He hit a total of 57 homers across all three rounds to become the first Mets player to win the event outright. 

    Daryl Strawberry did share the Home Run Derby title with Wally Joyner in 1986. 

    Alonso defeated Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the final round by hitting 23 homers. The Home Run Derby was just the tip of the iceberg for a historic rookie season for the Mets first baseman. He set a new MLB record with 53 homers to win National League Rookie of the Year. 

    So far in 2021, Alonso is hitting .250/.333/.451 with 11 homers and 35 RBI in 58 games. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    No one has won two straight Home Run Derby titles since Yoenis Cespedes in 2013 and 2014. 

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Opposite Bullpen Experiences as Mets Host Braves

      Opposite Bullpen Experiences as Mets Host Braves
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      Opposite Bullpen Experiences as Mets Host Braves

      Field Level Media
      via MDJOnline.com

      Alonso to Defend Home Run Derby Title

      Alonso to Defend Home Run Derby Title
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      Alonso to Defend Home Run Derby Title

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      MLB Official Doesn't Expect Work Stoppage in 2022 Despite MLBPA Tension

      MLB Official Doesn't Expect Work Stoppage in 2022 Despite MLBPA Tension
      MLB logo
      MLB

      MLB Official Doesn't Expect Work Stoppage in 2022 Despite MLBPA Tension

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Nats GM: Girardi 'Con Artist'

      Mike Rizzo rips Phillies manager for asking umps to check Max Scherzer for substances: 'It's embarrassing for Girardi'

      Nats GM: Girardi 'Con Artist'
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Nats GM: Girardi 'Con Artist'

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report