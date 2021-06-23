Browns' Top Trade Candidates Ahead of 2021 Training Camp

2 of 2

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Cleveland has three strong tight ends on its depth chart in Austin Hooper, Harrison Bryant and David Njoku.

Hooper finished as the Browns' third-best receiver in 2020, so his roster spot should not be under threat.

That leaves Bryant and Njoku to fight for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart in a crowded passing offense that is headlined by Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry.

The presence of Beckham, Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz and Kareem Hunt in the passing game could take action away from the No. 3 tight end.

In 2020, Bryant earned a slight edge over Njoku with nine more targets, five additional catches, 25 more yards and one more touchdown catch.

Since the difference between the two is not major, either one of them could make strides in training camp to take over the position behind Hooper.

Bryant (23) and Njoku (24) are still young and would be fascinating additions for anyone in search of a No. 1 or No. 2 tight end during training camp.

Some potential deals could be dictated by needs created from injuries, or some teams could just not be happy with the performances of players at that position this summer.

Bryant and Njoku can still be decent pieces in the Cleveland offense if they stay, but neither player is guaranteed of a large amount of snaps with so much talent across the offensive depth chart.

That situation may not bode well for Njoku, who is in the last season of his rookie contract and needs to be on the field to drive up the value of his next deal.

Bryant still has two more years left on his rookie contract, so he should be viewed as the player Cleveland keeps.

But if Njoku emerges as the better player in camp and Bryant wants more playing time, the Browns could work on a deal that nets them a late-round draft pick for a No. 3 tight end.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.