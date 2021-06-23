Browns' Top Trade Candidates Ahead of 2021 Training Camp

Browns' Top Trade Candidates Ahead of 2021 Training CampJune 23, 2021
The Cleveland Browns enter training camp with one of the better constructed rosters in the AFC.
Kevin Stefanski and his staff should not have to make many alterations to the top part of the depth chart during training camp.
However, they could view some depth pieces as surplus and look to shop them on the trade market, especially if young players come into their own at certain positions.
The Browns will have a lot of defensive rookies fighting for snaps this summer, including draft picks Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Tommy Togiai and undrafted free agent Marvin Wilson.
Cleveland could undergo a front seven makeover around Myles Garrett if those three players thrive in camp and make some veterans expendable on the trade market.
Malik Jackson
On the surface, trading Malik Jackson after signing him to a one-year deal does not make much sense.
However, when you look at the youth on the defensive interior, the 31-year-old might not earn the high amount of snaps he would prefer.
Cleveland has Jordan Elliott, Andrew Billings, Togiai and Wilson all under 25 at defensive tackle. If Togiai and Wilson impress in training camp, the Browns could look to move the experienced lineman.
Billings could be one of the biggest X-factors compared to the 2020 season since he opted out after signing as a free agent from the Cincinnati Bengals. He made 14 tackles for loss and 12 quarterback hits in his three years with Cleveland's AFC North rival.
Elliott is poised to play a larger role with Sheldon Richardson off the roster, and the two rookies deserve a chance to prove their worth in training camp.
Of the five players, Jackson should carry the most value on the trade market, and he does not have an overwhelming salary on his one-year deal.
Harrison Bryant or David Njoku
Cleveland has three strong tight ends on its depth chart in Austin Hooper, Harrison Bryant and David Njoku.
Hooper finished as the Browns' third-best receiver in 2020, so his roster spot should not be under threat.
That leaves Bryant and Njoku to fight for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart in a crowded passing offense that is headlined by Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry.
The presence of Beckham, Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz and Kareem Hunt in the passing game could take action away from the No. 3 tight end.
In 2020, Bryant earned a slight edge over Njoku with nine more targets, five additional catches, 25 more yards and one more touchdown catch.
Since the difference between the two is not major, either one of them could make strides in training camp to take over the position behind Hooper.
Bryant (23) and Njoku (24) are still young and would be fascinating additions for anyone in search of a No. 1 or No. 2 tight end during training camp.
Some potential deals could be dictated by needs created from injuries, or some teams could just not be happy with the performances of players at that position this summer.
Bryant and Njoku can still be decent pieces in the Cleveland offense if they stay, but neither player is guaranteed of a large amount of snaps with so much talent across the offensive depth chart.
That situation may not bode well for Njoku, who is in the last season of his rookie contract and needs to be on the field to drive up the value of his next deal.
Bryant still has two more years left on his rookie contract, so he should be viewed as the player Cleveland keeps.
But if Njoku emerges as the better player in camp and Bryant wants more playing time, the Browns could work on a deal that nets them a late-round draft pick for a No. 3 tight end.
