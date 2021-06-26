1 Player Each NFL Team Should Consider Trading Before the 2021 Season

0 of 32

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Most of the NFL offseason trade action is likely complete, but 15 trades went down last year in July, August and September and some of the most notable deals in recent years have taken place on the brink of the regular season.

Teams are still trying to make critical tweaks between now and Week 1, and we'll inevitably see several more high-impact trades this summer.

Based on fit, crowds at certain positions, trajectory and/or finances, here's one player each team should consider trading before opening day.