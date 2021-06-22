Raiders' Derek Carr Reached out to Support Carl Nassib: 'I Love My Teammates'June 22, 2021
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said he has reached out to support teammate and defensive end Carl Nassib, who announced in an Instagram video Monday that he is gay.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relayed Carr's comments:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
#Raiders QB Derek Carr reached out to Carl Nassib & told Nassib he loved him. Carr: “I often said I love my teammates. I mean it. We always say we are a family in that Raider locker room, and we mean that. I want to win a championship here with Carl & the rest of our teammates.”
Nassib, who is the first active NFL player to publicly come out as gay, has received support from many people and organizations since his statement.
He also received support from Michael Sam, who was the first out gay player to get drafted into the NFL.
Michael Sam @MichaelSam52
Carl Nassib thank you for owning your truth and especially your donation to the @TrevorProject. LBGTQ people are more likely to commit suicide than heterosexuals. I hope and pray people will take note to this. Thank you again Carl and look forward to seeing you play on the field.
Nassib also said he will be donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project, a "leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people under 25." The NFL announced Tuesday it would match Nassib's donation to the organization.
The 28-year-old, who is entering his sixth NFL season, has played with the Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Raiders. The Silver and Black signed the ex-Penn State star to a three-year, $25 million contract in March 2020.
