    Raiders' Derek Carr Reached out to Support Carl Nassib: 'I Love My Teammates'

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 22, 2021

    Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during NFL football practice Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    John Locher/Associated Press

    Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said he has reached out to support teammate and defensive end Carl Nassib, who announced in an Instagram video Monday that he is gay.

    Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relayed Carr's comments:

    Nassib, who is the first active NFL player to publicly come out as gay, has received support from many people and organizations since his statement.

    He also received support from Michael Sam, who was the first out gay player to get drafted into the NFL.

    Nassib also said he will be donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project, a "leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people under 25." The NFL announced Tuesday it would match Nassib's donation to the organization.

    The 28-year-old, who is entering his sixth NFL season, has played with the Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Raiders. The Silver and Black signed the ex-Penn State star to a three-year, $25 million contract in March 2020. 

