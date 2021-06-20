US Open Golf Prize Money 2021: Final Leaderboard, Total Purse and Payouts

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Jon Rahm finished with back-to-back birdies and shot a 67 to win the 2021 U.S. Open, his first ever major championship, at Torrey Pines in San Diego, California.

It was a drama-filled 18th hole, with Louis Oosthuizen needing to eagle on the Par -5 to force a playoff with Rahm, but coming up short with a birdie to finish the day as the runner-up.

Rahm is the first Spaniard to ever win the U.S. Open and Oosthuizen notched his sixth second place finish in majors.

Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau was in the Top 10 on the leaderboard to finish round three on Saturday, but parred for a 77 to finish in a four-way tie for 26th place.

Here's a final breakdown of how the players on the leaderboard will split the $12.5 million purse.

2021 U.S. Open Leaderboard and Payouts

1. Jon Rahm (-6), $2,250,000

2. Louis Oosthuizen (-5), $1,350,000

3. Harris English (-3), $861,457

T4. Brooks Koepka (-2), $603,903

T4. Collin Morikawa (-2), $502,993

T4. Guido Migliozzi (-2), $445,997

T5. Rory McIlroy (-1), $402,083

T5. Xander Schauffele (-1), $360,113

T5. Scottie Scheffler (-1), $325,916

T5. Daniel Berger (-1), $299,360

Rahm Loves Torrey Pines

It's extremely fitting that Rahm won his first ever major at Torrey Pines, because it's a very special golf course to the native of Spain.

Rahm asked his now wife to marry him on the course and brought his entire family to watch him navigate the volatility of the back nine at Torrey Pines to claim his first major.

"You hear about many people saying: all you need to do is hang on and let others make mistakes. That simply wasn’t happening. I missed two short putts on 13 and 14, and told my caddy, two fours and two threes wins the tournament. It’s incredible I finished the way I did.

"Sometimes you have to attack a golf course. This is the power of positive thinking. I was never resentful for what happened [at Memorial] and I don’t blame anybody. It’s been a difficult year."

Rahm was challenged hard by Oosthuizen, who finished one shot behind because he couldn't eagle the final hole, but no U.S. Open champion has ever eagled the 18th.

McIlroy was close, but he wasn't able to put anything together in the last five holes.

It was a highly intense final round, but on this Father's Day, Rahm hoisted the trophy and took home a cool $2,250,000 for his troubles.