8 Under-the-Radar NFL Developments Entering July

2 of 8

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been consistently relevant during the Ben Roethlisberger era. However, there's a chance it will end with this season. Big Ben is 39 years old, struggled down the stretch last year and is playing on a restructured one-year deal.

"No one knows," general manager Kevin Colbert said of Roethlisberger's future on PFT PM.

While Pittsburgh doesn't have a defined succession plan at quarterback, 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins could be part of the equation. The Ohio State product struggled with the Washington Football Team and was jettisoned after less than two seasons. Pittsburgh took a flier on him, though, and could look to develop him slowly behind Roethlisberger, Mason Rudolph and Joshua Dobbs.

Head coach Mike Tomlin is taking a personal interest in Haskins' development.

"I've been more concerned about Dwayne the person...what he's been through...how it's affected the growth and development of his game," Tomlin said, per Steelers team reporter Missi Matthews.

Haskins possessed enough physical talent to be a first-round selection two years ago. However, he was rushed onto the field in Washington and then discarded after only 13 starts, which has probably done nothing to help his confidence. Haskins never seemed to have the full support of head coaches Ron Rivera and Jay Gruden, and he fell further out of favor amid multiple violations of COVID-19 safety protocols.

To this point, Haskins has failed to prove that he can be a franchise quarterback on or off the field. If the Steelers can maximize his potential, provide support and coax maturation from him, however, he could be a successor to Roethlisberger in the not-too-distant future.