4 NFL Teams with Major Work Left to Do Before the 2021 Season Starts

John Raoux/Associated Press

The curtain has closed on the majority of OTAs for NFL teams, leaving fans with a quiet stretch before training camps and preseason games.

But the NFL has become more of a 24/7, 365 league in the past few years. Fans can still expect some headlines to roll out before camps, whether it's the signing of free agents, trades or even more holdout drama.

Even as things may get quieter, a handful of teams still have a ton of work to do. Some rebuilders need to keep improving rosters to get ready for the season. Meanwhile, contenders must also improve, addressing weak spots or sorting out situations with key players.

These are the teams with the biggest to-do lists before the 2021 season starts.