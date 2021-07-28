Cowboys' Dak Prescott Pulled from Practice as Precaution Due to Arm Injury

LM Otero/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott exited practice Wednesday because of a muscle pull in his throwing arm.

A team spokesperson told reporters the move is "purely precautionary."

An injury to a franchise quarterback is always concerning, but that is especially true when it comes to Prescott after he suffered a season-ending ankle injury that required surgery last year.

When healthy, the 27-year-old is one of the best quarterbacks in the league. He is a two-time Pro Bowler who threw for more than 3,300 yards in each of his first four seasons. In his last full season, he completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 4,902 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2019.

Cooper Rush will take first-team snaps as long as Prescott is out.