Charlotte Flair Dishes on Hell in a Cell, All-Women's WWE Show, Andrade and More

The Queen met her king, former WWE Superstar Andrade, a few years back and the two got engaged in January 2020. Charlotte mentioned that they're currently planning on holding their wedding in Mexico once traveling restrictions are eased a bit more, ideally by early next year.

“Since we want to get married in Mexico, we've really been waiting for the travel restrictions to where it will be easy for my friends and family to travel to his hometown," she said. "We're hoping now for the spring because it seems like everything is going back to normal.”

Andrade's departure from WWE earlier this year was well documented. The former NXT and United States champion requested his release and had it granted before showing up on rival promotion AEW Dynamite just a few short weeks ago.

As his fiancé and his biggest fan, Flair couldn't be supportive of his newest venture.

“I'm just so motivated and inspired by his decision," she said. "It was his dream to be in WWE, but I think he knew and felt he wanted more. He could get more and maybe going and showing his worth and working on things that he needed to like his English, that's what it was going to take to be where he wants to be. To do that on his own accord and not be scared of the future but to know that he'll succeed and one day come back... I don't know if that's what he'd want to do. But he wants success.

"He wants the platform," she continued. "He wants to get better. He wants to main-event shows. To see him come out the other night when he debuted, full-blown star. You can't deny him, he is a star. Working on his English, I know things are going to get bigger and better and brighter for him and I support him 100 percent. It's really inspiring to watch. He just went and did it.”

Having never competed anywhere but WWE, Flair can't imagine the feeling of leaving the company where she started her legacy. Andrade chose to bet on himself and it's paid off fairly well for him so far.

“I'm WWE homegrown," she said. "I think that's what people forget. I'm a product of the PC. That would be so scary to me to leave my home, which is WWE. To know that he has traveled the world and that he'll continue to travel the world and make a bigger name for himself, I'm so excited for him.”

As for what they help each other with the most, it's a matter of bringing their two backgrounds together. Charlotte's been able to work on adding new moves to her arsenal while Andrade has made himself more of a star by working on his overall presentation.

“What I'm helping him with definitely is not what he's helping me with," she said. "With him, he obviously works with me on the moves. I have a style now obviously because I've been on Raw and SmackDown since 2015, but just working with my performance and I work with him on presentation. Half of the battle is being a star. I feel like, which people forget a lot of the time, is that it is presence whether it's promos or... I can't give away the magic, but I work with presentation and he works with wrestling. You swap it.”