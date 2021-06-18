The Top 8 Surprise NBA Playoff Heroes Since 2000

0 of 8

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

By virtue of their roles, superstars and key contributors tend to provide the lasting moments in an NBA postseason.

Once in a while, though, a role player steals the spotlight.

The last 20 years of the playoffs have featured these surprises in many forms. From Calvin Booth to Derek Fisher, clutch shots were made, while Leon Powe and Josh Smith will be remembered for remarkable single-game performances. Nate Robinson and Boris Diaw are among the players with shockingly great multigame showings.

Yes, several of those names are familiar to even a casual NBA fan. But in a pivotal moment or game, they weren't exactly the first, second or even third or fourth choice to become a hero.

The list is subjective but considers a player's impact on the success of the team, including how long it remained in postseason contention.