US Open Golf 2021: Odds, Tee Times, Date, TV Schedule and Prize MoneyJune 16, 2021
US Open Golf 2021: Odds, Tee Times, Date, TV Schedule and Prize Money
After being delayed last year until September due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Open is back to being a summer event. Scheduled to kick off on Thursday, this year's tournament promises a thrilling four days filled with big names and a challenging layout.
Ian Poulter demonstrated on Tuesday just how thick the rough at Torrey Pines will be this weekend. Many golfers are going to face tough lies and an equally brutal field.
In addition to Poulter, the U.S. Open will feature the likes of Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka. A look at the full field and qualifying stipulations can be found at Golf.com.
While the event is open to qualifying professionals and amateurs alike, no amateur has won the U.S. Open since Johnny Goodman in 1933.
Here, you'll find a look at the early favorites, along with everything else you need to know about the 2021 U.S. Open.
2021 U.S. Open
Where: Torrey Pines Golf Course, San Diego
When: June 17-20
Total Prize Purse: $12.5 million, including a $2.5 million winner's share
Schedule and TV Information
(All Times Eastern)
Thursday, June 17
12:30-7 p.m.: Golf Channel
7-10 p.m.:NBC
Friday, June 18
12:30-6 p.m.: Golf Channel
6-9 p.m.: NBC
Saturday, June 19
11 a.m. - 9 p.m.: NBC
Sunday, June 20
10 a.m. - 12 p.m.: Golf Channel
12-8 p.m.: NBC
Early Favorites
Jon Rahm 21-2
Bryson DeChambeau 15-1
Dustin Johnson 15-1
Xander Schauffele 15-1
Brooks Koepka 19-1
Jordan Spieth 19-1
Rory McIlroy 21-1
Patrick Cantlay 22-1
Tony Finau 22-1
Justin Thomas 45-2
Viktor Hovland 25-1
Patrick Reed 25-1
*Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook and current as of Tuesday, 15 June.
Preview and Notable Thursday Tee Times
Bryson DeChambeau will look to defend his title against a strong field full of recent champions, including 2019 winner Gary Woodland and Brooks Koepka, who went back-to-back in 2017 and 2018.
Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth, who won in 2016 and 2015, respectively, will also be among the leading names this week.
However, one of the biggest stories involves a player who has never won the U.S. Open: Phil Mickelson. He has been the runner-up a record six times but has never taken home the top prize.
The 50-year-old, who won last month's PGA Championship, will look to carry momentum into the only major title that has eluded him.
"Hopefully, I'll continue to play at a new plateau, at a little bit higher level, because some things started to click," Mickelson said, per Kyle Porter of CBS Sports.
His latest shot at winning the U.S. Open will begin early Thursday morning.
Notable Thursday Tee Times
(All Times Eastern)
10:29 a.m.
1st tee: Francesco Molinari, Henrik Stenson, Shane Lowry
10th tee: Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka
10:51 a.m.
1st tee: Martin Kaymer, Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland
10th tee: Phil Mickelson, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele
4:14 p.m.
1st tee: Tyler Strafaci, Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau
10th tee: Lee Westwood, Stewart Cink, Paul Casey
4:25 p.m.
1st tee: Adam Scott, Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson
10th tee: Jordan Spieth, Will Zalatoris, Scottie Scheffler
4:36 p.m.
1st tee: Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose
10th tee: Marc Leishman, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).
21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.