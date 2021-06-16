US Open Golf 2021: Odds, Tee Times, Date, TV Schedule and Prize Money

0 of 3

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

After being delayed last year until September due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Open is back to being a summer event. Scheduled to kick off on Thursday, this year's tournament promises a thrilling four days filled with big names and a challenging layout.

Ian Poulter demonstrated on Tuesday just how thick the rough at Torrey Pines will be this weekend. Many golfers are going to face tough lies and an equally brutal field.

In addition to Poulter, the U.S. Open will feature the likes of Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka. A look at the full field and qualifying stipulations can be found at Golf.com.

While the event is open to qualifying professionals and amateurs alike, no amateur has won the U.S. Open since Johnny Goodman in 1933.

Here, you'll find a look at the early favorites, along with everything else you need to know about the 2021 U.S. Open.