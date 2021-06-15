X

    College World Series 2021: TV Schedule, Bracket, Live Stream and More

    Jake RillFeatured Columnist IJune 15, 2021

    Texas pitcher Aaron Nixon, right, hugs catcher Silas Ardoin as they celebrate the team's win over South Florida in an NCAA Super Regional college baseball game, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    Eric Gay/Associated Press

    The No. 1 overall seed in the 2021 NCAA baseball tournament won't be heading to Omaha, Nebraska for this year's College World Series, but plenty of its conference rivals will be.

    On Sunday, top-seeded Arkansas lost to N.C. State 3-2, dropping the best-of-three series in the Super Regionals. The Razorbacks had won 21-2 in Game 1, then they got outscored by the Wolfpack 9-7 over the final two games of the series.

    While Arkansas isn't going to Omaha, three teams from the SEC will be: Tennessee (the No. 3 overall seed), Vanderbilt (No. 4) and Mississippi State (No. 7). The Pac-12 (Arizona and Stanford), ACC (N.C. State and Virginia) and Big 12 (Texas) will also be represented.

    Here's a look at the full upcoming schedule, along with more on this year's College World Series.

                 

    2021 College World Series Schedule

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Saturday, June 19

    Game 1: Stanford vs. N.C. State, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN

    Game 2: Vanderbilt vs. Arizona, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

                

    Sunday, June 20

    Game 3: Tennessee vs. Virginia, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2

    Game 4: Texas vs. Mississippi State, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

               

    Monday, June 21

    Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 2 p.m. ET, ESPNU

    Game 6: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

               

    Tuesday, June 22

    Game 7: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 2 p.m. ET, ESPNU

    Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

              

    Wednesday, June 23

    Game 9, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

               

    Thursday, June 24

    Game 10, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

              

    Friday, June 25

    Game 11, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2

    Game 12, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

                 

    Saturday, June 26

    Game 13 (if necessary), 2 p.m. ET, ESPN

    Game 14 (if necessary), 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

               

    Monday, June 28

    CWS finals Game 1, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

               

    Tuesday, June 29

    CWS finals Game 2, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

                

    Wednesday, June 30

    CWS finals Game 3 (if necessary), 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

    Full bracket available on NCAA.com. Games can be streamed live on the ESPN app.

                       

    Preview

    With Arkansas eliminated, Texas will be the highest-seeded team heading to Omaha for this year's College World Series. The Longhorns are the No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA tournament, and they've impressed on their run to make it this far.

    They have won five straight tournament games, outscoring their opponents 49-12 over that span. They swept South Florida in two games in the Super Regionals, advancing with a 12-4 victory on Sunday.

    While Texas is making its 37th appearance at the College World Series, this is the first time since 2004 that it hasn't lost an NCAA tournament game on its path to Omaha. The Longhorns have been swinging hot bats, which includes that of redshirt junior infielder Cam Williams, who went 1-for-2 with a home run, two RBI, four walks and four runs scored in their last win over South Florida.

    Although Texas is a formidable opponent, it will face some tough competition in Omaha.

    Arkansas may have won the SEC tournament, but Tennessee reached the championship game as the No. 2 seed. Since then, it has bounced back by winning five straight NCAA tournament games and reaching the College World Series for the first time since 2005.

    The Vols swept LSU in the Super Regionals, outscoring their SEC rival 19-8 over the pair of games.

    Vanderbilt is always dangerous at this point in the season, and this year is no different. The Commodores, who are looking to win their second straight College World Series (having won it in 2019), could stay hot after going 5-0 to start the tournament, including a two-game sweep of East Carolina in the Super Regionals.

    Not only is Vandy an experienced team, but it also has a pair of pitchers capable of potentially powering it to a national title: junior right-hander Kumar Rocker (13-3 with a 2.46 ERA in 17 starts this season) and sophomore righty Jack Leiter (10-3 with a 2.16 ERA in 16 starts).

    Mississippi State wasn't quite as dominant in the Super Regionals as the other two SEC teams heading to Omaha. It edged Notre Dame 9-8 in Game 1, then lost 9-1 in Game 2. However, the Bulldogs bounced back, winning 11-7 in Game 3 on Monday.

    One intriguing matchup at the start of the College World Series will be Sunday's game between Texas and Mississippi State. Both are strong teams, and it won't be the first time the two have faced off in 2021.

    In the season opener, Mississippi State beat Texas 8-3. It's been a long campaign, and plenty has changed since then. But the Longhorns will still be looking for revenge, while the Bulldogs could have the confidence of knowing they've already beat them once.

    The College World Series is one of the most exciting events in sports. And between Saturday and when a national champion is crowned (on either June 29 or 30), there are sure to be plenty of close games, exciting wins and memorable moments in Omaha.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Here are the conferences most represented in the College World Series

      Here are the conferences most represented in the College World Series
      College Baseball logo
      College Baseball

      Here are the conferences most represented in the College World Series

      Ncaa
      via Ncaa

      Programs with the most Men's College World Series titles

      Programs with the most Men's College World Series titles
      College Baseball logo
      College Baseball

      Programs with the most Men's College World Series titles

      Ncaa
      via Ncaa

      2021 NCAA college baseball bracket: Printable College World Series bracket .PDF

      2021 NCAA college baseball bracket: Printable College World Series bracket .PDF
      College Baseball logo
      College Baseball

      2021 NCAA college baseball bracket: Printable College World Series bracket .PDF

      Ncaa
      via Ncaa

      Here are the programs with the most College World Series titles

      Here are the programs with the most College World Series titles
      College Baseball logo
      College Baseball

      Here are the programs with the most College World Series titles

      Ncaa
      via Ncaa