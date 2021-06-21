The Biggest Standout of Every NFL Team's 2021 Offseason So Far

0 of 32

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

With last offseason's unprecedented situation, how NFL players viewed the current offseason process changed. Less of a priority has been placed on formerly important activities.

As such, the opportunities for individuals decreased depending on actual attendance to rookie minicamps, organized team activities and mandatory minicamps. But they still existed for those who showed up, and some turned heads.

Basically, a standoff occurred between teams and the NFLPA. The players learned a full offseason isn't necessary to put a good product on the field.

"If we want to talk about success, I think this is the first time in a long time players felt like they actually had a choice," NFLPA president and Cleveland Browns center J.C. Tretter told reporters. "I think we created an environment that allowed guys to make a clear, honest decision of whether they should."

It's easy for an established veteran to skip voluntary sessions. The same doesn't apply to rookies or young veterans trying to hone their craft.

"We're teaching, and the pace doesn't have to be full speed. The amount of coaching and learning that's getting done out there has been outstanding," reigning NFL Head Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski explained. "We really value the work that you can get done in a walkthrough and the work you can get done in these individual periods, and these virtual meetings are a huge component to this."

For those players, the offseason was a success, with the following individuals impressing with the work they put in since the end of the 2020 campaign.