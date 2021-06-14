Bears' Free-Agent Signings Who Will Make Biggest Impact Next Season

Bears' Free-Agent Signings Who Will Make Biggest Impact Next SeasonJune 14, 2021
Entering the offseason, the Chicago Bears didn't have a ton of cap space to make a huge splash in free agency. They also needed to get younger at various positions and acquire players they could build around for the future. So it was clear that Chicago's major additions would come via the 2021 NFL draft.
The Bears added a new franchise quarterback in Justin Fields, a probable starting tackle in Teven Jenkins and several other young players with plenty of potential. But Chicago brought in some free agents, too. And while those players may not be the biggest names, they could contribute in 2021.
Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton was the Bears' most expensive free-agent addition, as he signed a one-year, $10 million deal. However, teams know what to expect from Dalton at this point in the 34-year-old's career, and he could be unseated by Fields before the end of the season.
That's why several other free agents signed by Chicago are likely to have a larger impact on the team during the upcoming season. Here's a few of them to keep an eye on in 2021.
Desmond Trufant, CB
The Bears didn't bring back cornerback Kyle Fuller, who signed a one-year, $9.5 million deal with the Denver Broncos. So Chicago needed to address that hole in its secondary, and it did so in an affordable way. Its addition is also one that could pay off in a big way.
Trufant signed a one-year, $1.075 million deal with the Bears, which is essentially a contract for the 30-year-old cornerback to prove he can stay healthy and return to playing at a high level. He played only six games in his lone season with the Detroit Lions in 2020, marking the third time in five years that he played nine or fewer games.
Over the past two seasons, Trufant has been limited to 15 total games due to injuries. But he's recorded 38 tackles, five interceptions and 11 pass deflections over that span, showing that he can still be a productive player when he's on the field. Now, the former Pro Bowler just needs to do that, and he'll be given the opportunity to do so as a likely starter for the Bears.
"I know how to be successful in this league and what that looks like and feels like," Trufant said when he signed in March, per Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site. "I'm just focused on being healthy, bonding with my teammates, learning the playbook and everything else is a natural instinct for me."
Trufant needs to have a big year, and he likely knows it. Don't be surprised when he becomes a key member of Chicago's secondary and bounces back from a pair of down years.
Damiere Byrd, WR
Byrd hasn't gotten a ton of opportunities through his first five NFL seasons, but he got onto the field more in 2020, his lone season with the New England Patriots. And despite being on a team that had a subpar passing attack, he still found a way to flash his potential at times during the year.
Playing in all 16 games for the first time in his career, Byrd had 47 receptions for 604 yards and one touchdown last season. Perhaps he could have gotten into the end zone more, but he was only targeted twice in the red zone all season, per Gene Chamberlain of Sports Illustrated.
Byrd has the potential to build off his 2020 showing and become a solid contributor for the Bears offense. He isn't the only new receiver Chicago could have on its roster, though, as it also signed Marquise Goodwin and took Dazz Newsome in the sixth round of the draft.
"We really feel like we strengthened that room," Bears head coach Matt Nagy said, per The Athletic's Adam Jahns.
And the 28-year-old Byrd has the potential to be the steal of the group. Don't be surprised if he puts up some strong numbers in 2021 and surpasses his career high for touchdowns in a season (two in 2017).
Angelo Blackson, DE
There were already plenty of strong pass-rushers on the Bears roster, as the unit included Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks, among others. But Chicago ranked 17th in the NFL in sacks in 2020, totaling 35, so it was a position group that could have benefited from getting a bit deeper.
The Bears achieved that when they signed Blackson to a two-year, $5.5 million deal this offseason. The 28-year-old defensive lineman is a six-year NFL veteran, and he had 24 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 16 games in 2020, his lone season with the Arizona Cardinals.
It may not have been Chicago's flashiest signing, but Blackson should provide valuable depth and could factor into the mix on the defensive front. The 6'4", 318-pound lineman has started 24 games over the past two seasons, so he has plenty of experience.
Even if Blackson doesn't put up huge numbers, he's capable of putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks and helping to collapse the pocket, which could allow others to record sacks or hit the QB. And that could help Chicago's defensive front take another step forward in 2021.