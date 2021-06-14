US Open Golf 2021: Odds, Favorites and Tournament Preview

0 of 3

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The buildup to the 2021 U.S. Open carries a multitude of notable talking points.

Pre-tournament favorite Jon Rahm will be back in the field after he was forced to withdraw from The Memorial due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Rahm has been cleared to participate at Torrey Pines Golf Course. He is expected to face stiff competition from Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and a handful of others.

DeChambeau and Koepka are embroiled in a back-and-forth off the course, and there is always the potential for the two rivals to play together in one of the weekend pairings.

Then there is Phil Mickelson, who is coming off an unlikely win at the PGA Championship. The 50-year-old is playing in his home state and will have plenty of eyes on him.

Mickelson is still further down the odds chart at +5,000, but there should be some action on his potential success because of the triumph at Kiawah Island.