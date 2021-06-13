French Open 2021: Men's Final Winner, Score and Twitter Reaction

Thibault Camus/Associated Press

Novak Djokovic made history on the way to his 19th-career Grand Slam final.

The top-seeded Serbian defeated No. 5 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, 6-7 (6-8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in an epic at Roland Garros on Sunday.

With the two-set comeback, Djokovic became the third man in history to rally from two sets down to capture a Grand Slam championship, per ATP Media Info:

Djokovic also lost the first two sets against Lorenzo Musetti in the round of 16 before he breezed through the young Italian. Musetti retired from the match down four games in the fifth set.

Djokovic's triumph on the Paris clay put him one behind Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on the all-time Grand Slam titles list.

The Serbian already has an edge on Federer and Nadal in career statistics. He joined Rod Laver on Sunday as the one of two men to capture all four Grand Slams twice, per tennis writer Ben Rothenberg:

Federer only won at Roland Garros on a single occasion and Nadal owns one title from the Australian Open.

Sunday's victory was the second in Paris for Djokovic, whose other victory came in 2016 over Andy Murray. Nadal withdrew from that tournament and Federer was not entered in that draw.

To reach match point, Djokovic endured a battle with Tsitsipas, who made his first-ever Grand Slam final appearance.

Djokovic and Tsitsipas produced some fantastic rallies throughout the match and the No. 1 seed finished them off with some wonderful shots, especially in the fourth and fifth sets.

Tsitsipas looked like the stronger player in the first two sets, and it appeared he had an edge going into the third set after winning 6-2 in the second.

Djokovic gained his first true momentum swing in the third set, when he broke Tsitsipas in a marathon game at 2-1. He used three quick holds of serve after that to work back into the match.

The two-time Roland Garros champion carried that momentum into the fourth set, where he raced out to a four-game advantage.

Tsitsipas played better in the fifth set, but he was unable to break Djokovic's serve after the fourth set.

The resiliency shown by Djokovic in those tough points allowed him to close out the match on serve in the final set.

Sunday's victory sets up Djokovic for what could be an incredible few months, per NBC Sports' Nick Zaccardi outlined:

Djokovic should be the favorite at Wimbledon, where he has won five times. Federer is dealing with a knee injury that forced him out of the French Open and Nadal has not won in England since 2010.