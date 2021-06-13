NHL Playoffs 2021: Updated Stanley Cup Outlook Before Semifinal Matchups

2 of 3

Larry MacDougal/Associated Press

It's no surprise the Golden Knights have made it this far in the playoffs. They had a tough path coming out of the West Division, needing to take down both the Minnesota Wild and Colorado Avalanche. But Vegas has had plenty of postseason success in its four-year history as an NHL franchise, so it's an experienced team.

However, far fewer people predicted the Canadiens to be one of the final four teams in the playoffs this year. Montreal sneaked into the postseason as the No. 4 seed in the North Division, and then it fell behind 3-1 in its first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Since then, the Habs have won seven straight games, coming back to take down the Maple Leafs and sweeping the Winnipeg Jets in the second round. Can the Canadiens keep it going and become the first team from Canada to win the Stanley Cup since they did so in 1993?

"I always personally like to prove people wrong," Montreal coach Dominique Ducharme said, per NHL.com's Nicholas J. Cotsonika. "When people think that we cannot do something, it's always nice to...it's another layer where you can gain energy or another challenge."

Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is having a remarkable postseason. In 11 games, the 33-year-old has a 1.97 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage. Price has been a terrific playoff performer throughout his 14-year NHL career (all with Montreal), and this year is no different.

But Price will face a challenge trying to stop the Golden Knights, who have a deep lineup featuring eight players who have tallied at least seven points this postseason, led by center William Karlsson (four goals and seven assists). And while Vegas may look like the favorite on paper, it knows not to overlook Montreal.

"You're foolish if you look at their record and make a judgment," Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer said, per NHL.com's Tracey Myers.

This will be the first time that Vegas and Montreal will face off in the playoffs. If the Golden Knights win, they will be heading to the Stanley Cup Final for the second time, having previously reached it in their inaugural season in 2017-18. The Canadiens last made it to the Stanley Cup Final in 1993, when they won the Cup.