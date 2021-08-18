Bears' Justin Fields to Sit Out Wednesday's Practice Because of Groin Injury

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Chicago Bears first-round draft pick Justin Fields will sit out Wednesday's practice with a groin injury.

Head coach Matt Nagy told reporters it's an "extremely conservative" decision by the team in an effort to avoid a more serious injury, and he noted the plan still calls for the quarterback in play in Saturday's preseason home game against the Buffalo Bills.

Fields' exhibition debut was a success. He threw for 142 yards on 14-of-20 passing, rushed for 33 yards and tallied two touchdowns (one passing and one rushing) in Saturday's 20-13 win over the Miami Dolphins.

The Ohio State product is the Bears' latest attempt at finding a franchise quarterback. Both Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace have so far remained committed to Fields as their second-string QB behind starter Andy Dalton, who signed a one-year deal in Chicago before the club drafted Fields.

Nagy and Pace want Fields to study and learn from the 33-year-old rather than rushing him straight onto the field, hoping the time on the bench would aid his development.

"I'm trying to give him advice on certain things, how I would view certain plays, what I'd do with my eyes on certain things, different things that come with experience," Dalton said in June. "Obviously, I'm going into Year 11. I've had a lot of ball. For me, I'm just trying to help him out as much as I can."

Nick Foles will move up on the depth chart with Fields sidelined for at least a day. The former Philadelphia Eagles star went 2-5 as a starter for the Bears in 2020, passing for 1,852 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine appearances.

After facing the Bills, Chicago will wrap up the preseason Aug. 28 at the Tennessee Titans.