2021 NFL Offseason's Biggest Winners and Losers so Far

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Quarterback Justin Fields has garnered a lot of praise over the past several weeks. He seems likely to lead the huddle sooner rather than later. That's a good sign for general manager Ryan Pace, who moved up nine spots to draft the Ohio State product in this year's draft.

Head coach Matt Nagy thinks Fields has shown up at practice as advertised, starting with his approach to the game.

"Everything that we thought he was going to be when he got here with learning and being obsessed with everything that we teach him and then being able to be himself out on the field—he's really doing things in a really good way," Nagy told reporters.

Nagy described Fields' mentality as one that aims to "rip your heart out." Wideout Darnell Mooney spoke highly of the rookie signal-caller as well.

"I've caught one or two deep balls from him," Mooney told reporters. "The very first one that he threw up to me I was smiling mid-route of just seeing the ball in the air and just where it was placed. He's very accurate with his ball, and he understands exactly where he wants the ball."

Pace has to love what he hears about Fields out of practice. He needs to hit on a quarterback selection after Mitchell Trubisky's inconsistent four-year run with the club.

In 2017, Pace moved up one spot to select Trubisky with the No. 2 overall pick. Despite a 2018 Pro Bowl year, the 26-year-old fizzled out and didn't sign a second contract with the Bears. He's now a backup for the Buffalo Bills.

Going into the final year of his contract, Pace could point to Fields' promising future as a reason to keep his job for at least another term.