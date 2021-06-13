Offseason Trade Ideas to Land NBA Superstars New Sidekicks

3 of 4

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors receive: Bradley Beal and Davis Bertans

Washington Wizards receive: Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman, Eric Paschall, 2021 first-round pick (top-three protected, via Minnesota Timberwolves) and 2026 first-round pick

Stephen Curry just authored an all-timer, capturing the scoring crown and a bronze medal in the MVP race at age 33. The Warriors, who didn't have the bodies to cover the loss of Klay Thompson to a torn right Achilles, couldn't even turn Curry's brilliance into a postseason ticket and were bounced out of the play-in tournament.

Golden State cannot afford to waste another of Curry's prime years.

"When you're lucky enough to kind of fall into a player like that in my position, you owe it to them to try to win," Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers said, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater. "Those people don't come along too often."

That quote indicates the Warriors have more in mind than hoping the 31-year-old Thompson can correct all the club's ills after he missed the past two seasons with injuries. Considering the trade assets they have on hand, they can swing for the fences.

If Bradley Beal finally wants out of Washington—or the Wizards decide dealing him is the only path to a successful rebuild—Golden State should start the bidding. It could end it, too, by putting several blue-chip assets on the table, and, in this exchange, also relieving the Wizards of the $49 million Davis Bertans will make over the next three seasons.

Curry, Beal (2020-21's second-best scorer) and Thompson could form the Association's top offense. Add Draymond Green, Kevon Looney, Juan Toscano-Anderson and whomever else the Warriors can find this offseason, and they might also have a top-10 defense. That's enough not only to go championship chasing in 2021-22 but also to convince Beal to re-sign at season's end.

The Wizards, meanwhile, would recognize their asset pool is too shallow for things to work with Beal.

Here, they'd convert the scoring guard (and a high-priced shooting specialist) into two first-round picks (one lightly protected, one unprotected), last year's No. 2 pick (James Wiseman), 2014's No. 1 pick (Andrew Wiggins) and an offensive-minded sophomore big (Eric Paschall). That's the kind of haul that can lay the foundation for whatever Washington decides to build next.