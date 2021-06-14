NFL Players Who Should Be on the Trade Block in 2021

0 of 6

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

Given the NBA-ish vibes the NFL has given off over the past few years, no trade idea should be out of the realm of possibility.

Look at the past few months, which featured one of the league's best offensive tackles (Orlando Brown Jr.) and possibly its best wideout (Julio Jones) getting dealt to new teams. Add in speculation about Aaron Rodgers and plenty of other big names, and it somehow feels like trade season is just getting started.

Wildly enough, there are still plenty of big-name players who should be on the block and traded this summer, if not before the deadline during the regular season. Cap reasons, odd fits with new staffs and/or new players, and simply the end of relationships (like Jones wanting to leave a rebuilder for a contender) are big reasons certain veterans should be on the trade block.

These are the top players who should be on the block in 2021.