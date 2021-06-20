WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

0 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

Going into WWE Hell in a Cell 2021, nothing on the card felt necessary. It was a series of rematches and lingering feuds, rather than exciting, fresh storylines or interesting twists and turns.

Even the biggest selling point—the cage itself—has lost its reputation over the years and is more of a disappointment than the fearsome stipulation it once was.

This was a steep hill to climb in order to convince viewers this pay-per-view was worth their time. However, given the level of talent on show, it wasn't impossible.

Now that the show is over, how did things turn out? Were there more positives or negatives? Which moments stood out as the best and worst of the night?

Presented in order of appearance, here is a breakdown of the biggest highlights and low points of Hell in a Cell 2021.