NHL Playoffs 2021: Updated Schedule, Predictions for Remaining 2nd-Round Series

The Montreal Canadiens swept the Winnipeg Jets in four games. The Tampa Bay Lightning took care of the Carolina Hurricanes in five. And now, the New York Islanders have also secured their spot as one of the final four teams remaining in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Isles advanced with a 6-2 home win over the Boston Bruins in Game 6 of their second-round series on Wednesday night. New York will go on to face Tampa Bay in the next round, with the winner securing its spot in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Meanwhile, Montreal is still waiting to find out its next opponent. It will be either the Colorado Avalanche or Vegas Golden Knights, who currently own a 3-2 lead in their second-round series against the Avs. That series could end Thursday night, when the Golden Knights host Game 6.

Here's everything you need to know for the rest of the second round.

Remaining 2nd-Round Schedule

Thursday, June 10

Game 6: No. 1 Colorado Avalanche at No. 2 Vegas Golden Knights, 9 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Saturday, June 12

Game 7 (if necessary): No. 2 Vegas Golden Knights at No. 1 Colorado Avalanche, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Preview, Prediction

The Golden Knights have become perennial playoff contenders only four years into their existence as an NHL franchise. They've reached the postseason every year, and they were one of the final four teams in two of their first three seasons.

Vegas needs to finish off Colorado before thinking of Stanley Cup glory. Considering the Avalanche would host a Game 7 matchup, the Golden Knights will look to keep the series from returning to Denver when they host Game 6 on Thursday night. They know they'll need to keep playing at the same high level they've shown so far this series in order to do so.

"We knew we were going to have to be at the top of our game in all areas, and I think the guys have done a good job and put us in a spot where we've got a chance to win this," Vegas coach Peter DeBoer said, per NHL.com's Mike G. Morreale.

No team was hotter than the Avalanche to open the postseason. They won five straight games to end the regular season, capturing the Presidents' Trophy with 82 points. They swept the St. Louis Blues in four games in the first round. And they jumped out to a 2-0 lead over the Golden Knights in the second round.

Over the past three games, Colorado has struggled, getting outscored 11-5 while dropping all three contests to fall behind in the series. The Avalanche and Golden Knights went to overtime in Game 5 in Denver, but Vegas' Mark Stone scored the game-winning goal 50 seconds into the extra period.

It's been a while since Colorado overcame a 3-2 deficit to win a seven-game series. The last time it happened was in 2002, when the Avs beat the San Jose Sharks in seven games in the second round.

Despite that, Colorado remains confident it can get back into the series with a Game 6 win.

"I think for us, our team is still in a really good mindset," Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar said, per Callie Parmele of the Avalanche's official team site. "I think we controlled the game for 90 percent of [Game 5] and it's just a couple bad turnovers and bad breaks, and that's just how it goes."

That may be the case, but it doesn't change the fact the Golden Knights are also playing well right now. And Vegas may be too difficult for Colorado to beat with the way things have been going.

With the Golden Knights' strong veteran leadership, including Stone and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, they'll be able to put away this series in Game 6. They've been capitalizing on plenty of their scoring opportunities, and Fleury has the ability to step up in big moments.

Vegas will win Game 6 at home and advance to face Montreal in the next round of the playoffs.

Prediction: Vegas wins Game 6