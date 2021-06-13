MLB's Ultimate All-Lefty Team of the 2010s

16 of 16

Phil Long/Associated Press

Andrew Miller began his career as a starter in 2006, but 10 years later, he would become known as one of the sport's most dominant left-handed relievers.

The Boston Red Sox converted Miller to a full-time relief role in 2012. He would fully unlock his strikeout stuff the following season.

Miller had 48 strikeouts in 30.2 innings in 2013. He was even more dominant in 2014, posting a 2.34 ERA in 42.1 innings with the Red Sox before being traded to Baltimore, where he had a 1.35 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 20 innings.

It wasn't until 2016 when Miller really became a household name. He had a 1.39 ERA in his first 44 appearances with the Yankees before being dealt to Cleveland, where he built his reputation as a bullpen weapon unlike any other.

The left-hander had a 1.55 ERA and 0.55 WHIP to close the regular season. He then held opponents scoreless through his first 16 innings of postseason work and picked up ALCS MVP honors, though he stumbled in Game 7 of the World Series, giving up four hits and two runs in 2.1 innings.

Despite the sour end to an otherwise sensational season, Miller came back every bit as strong in 2017. He had a career-best 1.44 ERA en route to his second All-Star appearance.

Miller has been a bit of disappointment since signing with the St. Louis Cardinals. Still, it shouldn't detract from the prominence he held within the game, especially in 2016 and 2017. He was basically Josh Hader before Hader.

All stats obtained via Baseball Reference, FanGraphs or Baseball Savant, unless otherwise noted.