7 Surprise Players Who Could Be Exposed at the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The 2021 NHL expansion draft will be held on Wednesday, July 21, with the Seattle Kraken selecting one player from each NHL team except the Vegas Golden Knights.

General managers from those 30 clubs must submit their player protection lists by 5 p.m. ET on July 17. They can protect seven forwards, three defensemen and a goaltender or eight skaters and a goalie. Players with no-movement clauses must be protected unless they agree to waive their clause.

Teams will ensure their best players are protected. Some, however, could surprise by leaving a core piece exposed.

A player with a no-movement clause could agree to waive their clause to help their team protect another player. Another possibility is a team exposing a player who's due to become an unrestricted free agent on July 28. For example, the Carolina Hurricanes could leave defenseman Dougie Hamilton unprotected, gambling that the Kraken will prefer players with time remaining on their contracts.

Teams with limited salary-cap space could expose an expensive player who might benefit from a change of scenery. Meanwhile, there could be teams carrying too much depth at one position forced to leave a player they would otherwise retain unprotected. A sidelined core player may be at risk of moving teams as his club gambles on the Kraken passing him over for healthier options.

Here's a look at seven surprise players who could be exposed in the expansion draft.