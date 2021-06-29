Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury Wins 2020-21 Vezina Trophy

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Marc-Andre Fleury was the best goaltender in the NHL during the 2020-21 season.

The Vegas Golden Knights star was named the Vezina Trophy winner Tuesday, defeating fellow finalists Philipp Grubauer of the Colorado Avalanche and Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning.



The trio of goaltenders were named finalists on June 1, which just so happened to be near the start of the second-round playoff series between Fleury and Grubauer.

Yet it was the only representative outside the West Division, Vasilevskiy, who won a Vezina in the past. The Lightning goaltender took home the award in 2018-19, while both Fleury and Grubauer had their eyes on what would have been their first Vezina when the finalists were announced.

It is somewhat surprising that Fleury has never won one given a resume that includes three Stanley Cup titles and four All-Star selections.

The 36-year-old made his case this season with a 26-10-0 record, six shutouts, a .928 save percentage and a sparkling 1.98 goals against average. Only Alex Nedeljkovic (1.90) and Grubauer (1.95) were better in the last statistic this season.

That goals against average wasn't the only area Grubauer shined, as the Avalanche leader finished with a 30-9-1 record, league-leading seven shutouts and a .922 save percentage.

As for Vasilevskiy, he played this season as a defending Stanley Cup champion who figured to get his opponent's best shot on a nightly basis. That didn't stop him from posting a 31-10-1 record, 2.21 goals against average, five shutouts and a .925 save percentage.

The goals-against average was his best mark in a career that includes another Vezina, a Stanley Cup title and three All-Star selections.

All three finalists were excellent throughout the 2020-21 season as they looked to add the coveted award to their list of accomplishments, and it was Fleury who prevailed.