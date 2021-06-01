Fleury, Grubauer, Vasilevskiy Named Finalists for 2021 Vezina Trophy

Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images

The Vegas Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury, Colorado Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer and Tampa Bay Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy are the three finalists for the 2020-21 Vezina Trophy.

The trio are the top three vote-getters among the league's general managers for the honor. Vasilevskiy was the 2018-19 Vezina winner, while Fleury and Grubauer are looking to earn the award for the first time.

