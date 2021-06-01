X

    Fleury, Grubauer, Vasilevskiy Named Finalists for 2021 Vezina Trophy

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 1, 2021
    Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images

    The Vegas Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury, Colorado Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer and Tampa Bay Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy are the three finalists for the 2020-21 Vezina Trophy.

    The trio are the top three vote-getters among the league's general managers for the honor. Vasilevskiy was the 2018-19 Vezina winner, while Fleury and Grubauer are looking to earn the award for the first time.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

