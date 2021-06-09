Ranking the 7 Teams Best Set Up for the Future Entering 2021 Season

0 of 7

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

NFL dynasties are rare, and most don't last as long as the New England Patriots' nearly two-decade run of success. However, every franchise should aspire to be a long-term competitor.

Yes, winning a Super Bowl is the goal, and teams like the Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles aren't going to trade in their Lombardi Trophies—after the 2015 and 2017 seasons, respectively—for long stretches of playoff appearances. Keeping that Super Bowl window open, though, is what transforms a great team into a potential dynasty.

Naturally, more than one factor goes into long-term success. Having a young upper-tier quarterback is a great foundation, though the right supporting cast is still required. Smart cap management and the maximization of draft capital are also vital.

Some of the teams on this list are already title contenders. Others are trying to push into the conversation. What they have in common are the core roster pieces, established coaching situations, draft ammunition and/or cap space needed to become or remain threats over the next several years.