NFL Rookies Making Waves at 2021 OTAs

0 of 8

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Even in shorts and T-shirts, NFL rookies can make a name for themselves in voluntary OTAs.

During the spring, a strong early impression can go a long way for a first-year player who needs to climb over fellow rookies or perhaps a veteran to gain a foothold in a steady role for the upcoming season.

Teams will ramp up the intensity for training camp, but first, the newcomers had the opportunity to show off their arm, route-running, coverage skills and all their physical attributes over the past few weeks on the practice field.

Let's take a look at rookies who stood out the most through OTAs. These players aren't slated to start Week 1, but they've impressed coaches and teammates, which may help them move up the depth chart.