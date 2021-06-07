NHL Playoffs 2021: Stanley Cup Title Odds, Latest Schedule and Picks

0 of 5

John Locher/Associated Press

There are now two teams just are one win away from advancing past the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs: the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Montreal Canadiens. As for the other two series? They're essentially starting over.

While the Canadiens (3-0 lead over the Winnipeg Jets) and Lightning (3-1 advantage against Carolina Hurricanes) could soon be moving on, things aren't as one-sided in the other matchups. The Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights are tied 2-2, as are the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders.

Montreal could become the first team to move past the second round Monday night, when it hosts Winnipeg for Game 4. Tampa Bay will look to advance with a Game 5 win on the road on Tuesday.

Here's a look at the full second-round outlook, along with the latest Stanley Cup odds and predictions for how the rest of this round will unfold.