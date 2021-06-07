Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul Fight Stats, Experts' Scorecards and Reaction

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

The exhibition boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Logan Paul didn't yield an official winner, as the two went the distance in Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday.

The lack of ringside judges and an announced winner if the fight went the full eight rounds were part of the stipulations attached to the bout. Even if a winner were announced, the fight would not go on either of their records because it was not sanctioned.

Still, the statistics paint a clear picture of who won:

Mayweather's trademark defense was still in pretty good shape. The 44-year-old proved to be much more difficult for Paul to hit than fellow YouTuber KSI, whom Paul faced in his only other professional boxing bout. Paul was only able to land 13 percent of his punches and was often left swinging at air:

Although there were no judges' scorecards, there was no shortage of people with opinions about the fight.

Boxing analyst Dan Rafael had Mayweather winning every round from the third on after his typical slow start:

Marc Raimondi of ESPN was also scoring the fight and gave Paul the seventh round, as well as the first two, to make his final card 78-74 in favor of Mayweather:

In a development that should surprise no one, Paul's younger brother, Jake Paul, had his sibling winning on the scorecards:

Jake is set to fight Tyron Woodley after recently defeating former UFC fighter Ben Askren, so it would make sense he saw his brother as the winner while they continue to try to grow their brand.

While Paul had the worst stats for the fight, it wasn't all bad. He acquitted himself nicely in terms of his ability to make it through all eight rounds, even if his cardio looked rough at times. Twitter didn't let that go without saying something:

Still, there were those who gave Paul props for lasting as long as he did without embarrassing himself:

While boxing purists may not love the idea of professionals fighting celebrities, others were less concerned. The event was exactly what it promised to be: an exhibition with no real winner that brought attention to the sport:

Paul was able to go the distance and even landed some offense. That will undoubtedly be spun to make him look like a legitimate boxer, and this likely won't be the last time he or his brother anchors a pay-per-view.

If the Twitter buzz is any indicator it did well in the pay-per-view market, and where there's money we are sure to see these guys in the mix.