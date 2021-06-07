5 Rules MLB Must Consider Implementing or Tweaking for 2022

0 of 5

Baseball might be more steeped in tradition than many other sports, but right now, baseball is broken. Strikeouts, home runs and pace of play are only a few issues facing the sport. The product has been diluted, the strategy has shifted and the sport has been marred by cheating scandals.

It's clear the game badly needs some changes, but baseball and change don't exactly go hand-in-hand. The smallest of changes and tweaks can be controversial.

MLB implemented a new rule putting a man on second base for extra innings. Admittedly, I'm a fan, though I do think it could use some tweaks. But the feedback I got when I wrote about why I like the rule was not all positive.

Not all rules have to be as drastically different as the extra-innings rule. There are some minor moves that can be made to improve safety, speed up the pace of the play and infuse a little more action into the game. There are also a few drastic moves that may not be embraced right away, but sometimes big changes are needed.

Here are five rule changes the league should adopt next season or beyond.