French Open 2021: Saturday Schedule and Predictions for Roland Garros Bracket

At least two American women are guaranteed to advance to the fourth round of the 2021 French Open on Saturday.

Coco Gauff and Jennifer Brady and Sofia Kenin and Jessica Pegula face off in two all-American seeded third-round matchups at Roland Garros.

Each of the four players experienced success at majors in the last two years. Kenin was the only member of the group to win a Grand Slam at the 2020 Australian Open.

Brady was a semifinalist at the 2020 U.S. Open, Pegula was a surprise quarterfinalist in Australia earlier this year and Gauff broke out on the major stage with a fourth-round berth at the 2020 Australian Open.

Sloane Stephens is the fifth American woman in action on Saturday. She is looking to win her second match in a row over a seeded player. Stephens upset Karolina Pliskova in the second round.

Over in the men's draw, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will be in action against unseeded players. Each of the three men are expected to advance in commanding fashion.

Predictions

Sofia Kenin, Jennifer Brady Win All-American Clashes

Kenin and Brady are the higher seeds in their respective matches and they should end up in the fourth round.

However, the path to the fourth round could come with a bit of trouble since Gauff and Pegula are in solid form.

Pegula owns a 2-1 head-to-head advantage over Kenin, but the 2020 Australian Open winner won their last meeting at the beginning of the season.

Kenin looked better in the second round than in her opener, as she breezed past fellow American Hailey Baptiste in straight sets.

The No. 4 seed carries plenty of experience on the clay. She advanced to the championship match last year before falling to Iga Swiatek.

Saturday marks Pegula's first third-round match on the Paris clay. It will be just her third third-round match at a major. She has played well in Paris, but Kenin's experience could be the difference-maker.

Brady and Gauff are two of the rising stars of the women's game, but Brady has gotten further at majors in the last two years.

The No. 13 seed reached the semifinals at two of the last three majors and she has played better on clay, where she was eliminated in the first round in 2020.

Gauff is headed in the same direction as Brady, but the No. 24 seed might not be there quite yet. Brady's key should be to put pressure on Gauff's serve and grab an early break or two. Gauff was pushed to a tiebreak in each of her first two matches.

If Brady wins, she could be viewed as the best American hope outside of Serena Williams to win the French Open title.

With No. 1 seed Ashleigh Barty out of the draw, Brady has a clear path to the quarterfinals. Williams is the highest seed left in the bottom part of the draw.

Men's Big Three Continues To Thrive

This is not much of a bold prediction, but it is the safest one for the Saturday matches.

Djokovic, Federer and Nadal should all push on to the fourth round against unseeded foes.

Federer is the only member of the "Big Three" to lose a set so far in Paris. He rebounded from that set loss with two strong set wins against Marin Cilic.

Djokovic has not allowed an opponent to win more than four games off him in a single set, while Nadal has not dropped a set in Paris since the 2019 final.

Out of their three opponents, only Dominik Koepfer, who takes on Federer, has advanced past the third round at any major. His furthest advancement was the fourth round at the 2019 U.S. Open.

Prior to this year, Koepfer, Ricardas Berankis and Cameron Norrie all failed to get out of the second round at Roland Garros.

Unless a significant upset occurs, none of them will add a fourth-round appearance to their resumes and we will get one step closer to a Djokovic-Federer quarterfinal with the winner likely facing Nadal in the semifinal.

Statistics obtained from ATPTour.com and WTATennis.com.