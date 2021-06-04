Belmont Stakes 2021: Prize Money Purse, Post Time, Vegas Odds Payouts and More

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Essential Quality's trip through the Triple Crown circuit did not go as planned.

The Kentucky Derby favorite failed to place in the top three at Churchill Downs and did not compete at the Preakness Stakes.

Essential Quality has one more chance to win one of the crown jewels of American horse racing on Saturday at the Belmont Stakes.

With no Triple Crown up for grabs, only eight horses are entered into the field at Belmont Park. Essential Quality is the favorite on the morning line.

Five of the eight competitors are listed at 10-1 or lower on the morning line. That would suggest Saturday's race will be tough to win, but Essential Quality and Hot Rod Charlie have edges over the other contenders.

2021 Belmont Stakes Info

Date: Saturday, June 5

Post Time: 6:47 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Purse: $1.5 million

Post Positons and Odds

1. Bourbonic (15-1)

2. Essential Quality (2-1)

3. Rombauer (3-1)

4. Hot Rod Charlie (7-2)

5. France Go de Ina (30-1)

6. Known Agenda (6-1)

7. Rock Your World (9-2)

8. Overtook (20-1)

Odds via BelmontStakes.com.

Essential Quality entered the Triple Crown circuit as the favorite to make a run at racing's biggest prize.

A bad start and a fourth-place finish at the Kentucky Derby ended that dream before it could become a reality.

On Saturday, Essential Quality faces a few familiar competitors from the Kentucky Derby, including Hot Rod Charlie and Known Agenda.

Hot Rod Charlie and Known Agenda are third and fourth on the current morning line odds, but they could move ahead of Rombauer by post time.

Rombauer is the second favorite behind Essential Quality because of his surprising victory at the Preakness Stakes, where he ended Medina Spirit's Triple Crown push.

Rombauer has one other win in his career from the El Camino Real Derby in February. The next race after that produced a third-place finish behind Essential Quality at the Blue Grass Stakes.

The resume built by the Preakness winner contains a mixed bag of results. He had a fifth-place finish at the Breeders' Cup juvenile, which was his biggest race prior to the Preakness.

Conversely, Essential Quality did nothing but win on his path to the Kentucky Derby and his fourth-place mark at Churchill Downs was still a respectable result.

With fewer horses in the field, Essential Quality should be able to show off his talent and break out in front of the field.

Hot Rod Charlie will likely end up as Essential Quality's top challenger. He took third at the Kentucky Derby and ended up in second behind the Belmont favorite at the Breeders' Cup juvenile.

In fact, the Belmont finish could be the same as the November race since Essential Quality and Hot Rod Charlie have the best results out of the pack.

A long shot winner, like Rombauer at the Preakness, seems unlikely given the top horses in the field and the lack of results from the long shots in the field.

France Go de Ina, Overtook and Bourbonic may end up in the top three or four, but it would be a massive surprise if any of them challenged for the victory.