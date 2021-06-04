AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 4June 5, 2021
AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 4
On the heels of an explosive Double or Nothing pay-per-view, AEW Dynamite hit the TNT airwaves Friday night with a show headlined by a tag team title defense by The Young Bucks, a championship celebration for Dr. Britt Baker DMD, and the latest opportunity for Jungle Boy to build momentum ahead of his world title match with Kenny Omega.
What went down with all the fallout from last Sunday's pay-per-view and who continued to build momentum?
Find out with this recap of the June 4 broadcast.
Match Card
- AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. Pac and Penta El Zero Miedo
- Christian Cage and Jungle Boy vs. Private Party
- Bull Rope Match: Dustin Rhodes vs. Nick Comoroto
- Red Velvet vs. The Bunny
- Dr. Britt Baker DMD's Championship Celebration
Announced for Friday's show are:
Coverage begins at 10 p.m.
AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Death Triangle vs. The Young Bucks
As AEW tag team champions The Young Bucks made their way to the ring for their match against Death Triangle's Penta El Zero Miedo and Pac, "Elite Hunter" Frankie Kazarian attacked Michael Nakazawa, making him the latest target in his war with the faction responsible for the demise of SCU.
Seemingly unfazed, Matt and Nick Jackson controlled the pace of the match, working over Pac and Penta at different points in the bout. The challengers mounted a comeback, including a destroyer by Penta to Nick. All four men battled on the ring apron, Penta delivering a package piledriver to Matt while Nick delivered a German suplex to Pac.
Back in the ring, Nick tried to unmask Penta, who revealed a second mask underneath. The luchador delivered Fear Factor and Pac added the Black Arrow, but Matt broke up the count. A distraction by Brandon Cutler led to a rollup on Pac and a victory for the Bucks.
Result
The Young Bucks defeated Death Triangle
Grade
B+
Analysis
Absolutely no one should be surprised that the Bucks and Death Triangle managed to deliver a B+ match to kick off Dynamite, with very little in the way of build or hype. Four of the best workers in the world, they set the bar extremely high for the rest of the night's show.
With that said, the Bucks' antics are starting to wear thin, and if management doesn't consider switching the titles soon, it will miss an opportunity to do so while the new champs could benefit from Matt and Nick's peak heat.
Eddie Kingston making the save at the end of the match suggests his war with The Elite is not over. Given his popularity with the AEW faithful, that is a good call.
Mark Henry Speaks and Andrade El Idolo Stuns the Wrestling World
Tony Schiavone introduced the newest analyst for AEW Rampage, Mark Henry. After teasing that he has much more left in the tank, Vickie Guerrero interrupted The World’s Strongest Man and revealed her latest signee: Andrade El Idolo.
The third-generation star made his way to the ring and said he’s not just the new face of Latinos, he’s the new face of All Elite Wrestling. The dapper new competitor exited to a favorable response from the AEW faithful.
Grade
A
Analysis
Business just picked up.
Andrade is among the most underutilized and mismanaged stars in recent WWE history; a performer whose in-ring performance should have earned him so many more opportunities than he actually had. A talent with a pedigree matched by few, he had all of the tools to be a top-level star except mic skills.
So what does he do on his first night with AEW? He showed all of the charisma you would want from a potential marquee star in a short, sweet promo that left fans chanting his name.
We are about to find out WWE’s loss is very much AEW’s gain.