AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 4

As AEW tag team champions The Young Bucks made their way to the ring for their match against Death Triangle's Penta El Zero Miedo and Pac, "Elite Hunter" Frankie Kazarian attacked Michael Nakazawa, making him the latest target in his war with the faction responsible for the demise of SCU.

Seemingly unfazed, Matt and Nick Jackson controlled the pace of the match, working over Pac and Penta at different points in the bout. The challengers mounted a comeback, including a destroyer by Penta to Nick. All four men battled on the ring apron, Penta delivering a package piledriver to Matt while Nick delivered a German suplex to Pac.

Back in the ring, Nick tried to unmask Penta, who revealed a second mask underneath. The luchador delivered Fear Factor and Pac added the Black Arrow, but Matt broke up the count. A distraction by Brandon Cutler led to a rollup on Pac and a victory for the Bucks.

Result

The Young Bucks defeated Death Triangle

Grade

B+

Analysis

Absolutely no one should be surprised that the Bucks and Death Triangle managed to deliver a B+ match to kick off Dynamite, with very little in the way of build or hype. Four of the best workers in the world, they set the bar extremely high for the rest of the night's show.

With that said, the Bucks' antics are starting to wear thin, and if management doesn't consider switching the titles soon, it will miss an opportunity to do so while the new champs could benefit from Matt and Nick's peak heat.

Eddie Kingston making the save at the end of the match suggests his war with The Elite is not over. Given his popularity with the AEW faithful, that is a good call.