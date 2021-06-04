Belmont Stakes 2021 Contenders: Essential Quality and More Favorites

1 of 3

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Prior to competing in the Kentucky Derby, Essential Quality had never lost a race. He won each of the first five of his career, which included victories at the Southwest Stakes and Blue Grass Stakes earlier in the year. The colt finished fourth in the Derby, ending up behind Medina Spirit, Mandaloun and Hot Rod Charlie.

Like he was for the Derby, Essential Quality is the favorite heading into the race. And he's again looking to give trainer Brad Cox his first victory at a Triple Crown event. The colt will be ridden by jockey Luis Saez, who also has never been victorious at any of those three races (Kentucky Derby, Preakness, Belmont).

Starting from the No. 2 post, Essential Quality will have a strong chance to bounce back from his Derby performance with a better showing in the Belmont.

"He ran what I thought was a winning race in the Derby; he didn't have the trip, but he showed up and he's been improving in every start," Cox said, per the Paulick Report.

If that's the case, then Essential Quality could pace the eight-horse field and race to victory Saturday.