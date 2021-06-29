Oilers' Connor McDavid Wins 2020-21 Hart Trophy over MacKinnon, Matthews

Nick Didlick/Associated Press

Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid won the Hart Trophy as the NHL MVP for the second time in his career on Tuesday, beating out finalists Nathan MacKinnon and Auston Matthews for the award.

The 24-year-old posted 105 points in 56 games this season (33 goals, 72 assists) to win the award again four years after notching 108 points (41 goals, 67 assists) in 82 games for his first Hart Trophy. McDavid had 21 more points than the next player on the scoring list, teammate Leon Draisaitl.

It's the second consecutive season an Oilers player has taken home the honor following Draisaitl in 2019-20. Combined with Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier, it's the 12th Hart Trophy won by an Edmonton player.

It also marks the sixth straight year a forward has won the award.

Carey Price was the last goaltender to claim the Hart Trophy in 2014-15, while Chris Pronger was the last defenseman to win it during the 1999-2000 season.

A second win for McDavid is only likely to increase pressure on the Oilers' front office to build around their two-way star following another season with little to show for it.

After failing to advance out of the qualifying round inside the NHL bubble last year, Edmonton was swept by the Winnipeg Jets in the first round this year. The Oilers have not advanced to the second round of postseason since falling to the Anaheim Ducks in 2016-17—the last time McDavid won the Hart.

Before that, Edmonton didn't make the playoffs for 10 straight years. It took three more years between falling to the Ducks and getting knocked out by the Jets for the Oilers to march back to the playoffs.

As McDavid continues to prove he's the best player in the league, his front office has yet to catch up and provide more support around him.