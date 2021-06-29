X

    Oilers' Connor McDavid Wins 2020-21 Hart Trophy over MacKinnon, Matthews

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIJune 29, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers during an NHL hockey game, Monday, May 3, 2021, in Vancouver, Canada. (AP Photo/Nick Didlick)
    Nick Didlick/Associated Press

    Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid won the Hart Trophy as the NHL MVP for the second time in his career on Tuesday, beating out finalists Nathan MacKinnon and Auston Matthews for the award.

    The 24-year-old posted 105 points in 56 games this season (33 goals, 72 assists) to win the award again four years after notching 108 points (41 goals, 67 assists) in 82 games for his first Hart Trophy. McDavid had 21 more points than the next player on the scoring list, teammate Leon Draisaitl.

    It's the second consecutive season an Oilers player has taken home the honor following Draisaitl in 2019-20. Combined with Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier, it's the 12th Hart Trophy won by an Edmonton player.

    It also marks the sixth straight year a forward has won the award. 

    Carey Price was the last goaltender to claim the Hart Trophy in 2014-15, while Chris Pronger was the last defenseman to win it during the 1999-2000 season. 

    A second win for McDavid is only likely to increase pressure on the Oilers' front office to build around their two-way star following another season with little to show for it. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    After failing to advance out of the qualifying round inside the NHL bubble last year, Edmonton was swept by the Winnipeg Jets in the first round this year. The Oilers have not advanced to the second round of postseason since falling to the Anaheim Ducks in 2016-17—the last time McDavid won the Hart. 

    Before that, Edmonton didn't make the playoffs for 10 straight years. It took three more years between falling to the Ducks and getting knocked out by the Jets for the Oilers to march back to the playoffs.

    As McDavid continues to prove he's the best player in the league, his front office has yet to catch up and provide more support around him. 

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      NHL Awards 2021: Connor McDavid and the complete list of all the winners

      NHL Awards 2021: Connor McDavid and the complete list of all the winners
      Edmonton Oilers logo
      Edmonton Oilers

      NHL Awards 2021: Connor McDavid and the complete list of all the winners

      FanSided
      via FanSided

      2021 NHL Awards: Connor McDavid wins Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award

      2021 NHL Awards: Connor McDavid wins Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award
      Edmonton Oilers logo
      Edmonton Oilers

      2021 NHL Awards: Connor McDavid wins Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award

      Yahoo
      via Yahoo

      Recapping 2021 NHL Awards 🌟

      NHL hands out its top awards for the 2020-21 season including MVP, best goalie and Rookie of the Year ➡️

      Recapping 2021 NHL Awards 🌟
      Edmonton Oilers logo
      Edmonton Oilers

      Recapping 2021 NHL Awards 🌟

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Connor McDavid wins second career Hart Trophy with unanimous vote

      Connor McDavid wins second career Hart Trophy with unanimous vote
      Edmonton Oilers logo
      Edmonton Oilers

      Connor McDavid wins second career Hart Trophy with unanimous vote

      Yahoo
      via Yahoo