NHL Playoffs 2021: Takeaways from Wednesday's Scores and Bracket Results

2 of 3

Larry MacDougal/Associated Press

The Canadiens have been underdogs this postseason. They weren't expected to make a deep run as the No. 4 seed out of the North Division, especially considering they had 59 regular-season points, the fewest of any team to reach the playoffs.

But Montreal overcame a 3-1 deficit in the first round, winning three straight games to knock out the No. 1-seeded Toronto Maple Leafs. And on Wednesday night, it opened its second-round series against Winnipeg, fresh off a first-round upset sweep of the Edmonton Oilers, in impressive fashion.

The Canadiens beat the Jets 5-3. But it's what happened in the final minute that could give Montreal some extra motivation to keep its recent success going.

Forward Jake Evans sealed the Habs' victory with an empty-net goal in the final minute. However, after the puck went in the net, Evans was decked on a late hit by Jets forward Mark Scheifele, which led to Evans being stretchered off the ice. And the Canadiens were not pleased by Scheifele's actions.

"It was a dirty hit, but the league's going to take care of it," Montreal defenseman Joel Edmundson said, per the Associated Press. "If he gets back in the series, we're going to make his life miserable, but I think the league's going to do a good job with that."

Even if Scheifele doesn't return to the ice because the NHL disciplines him, the Canadiens are going to want to play extra hard for Evans, whose status was uncertain following Game 1.

The Habs got off to a hot start in Game 1, scoring three goals in the first period. Considering how that contest ended, they may begin strong again in Game 2, which will also be taking place in Winnipeg. If Montreal can take a 2-0 lead into Games 3 and 4, which it will host, it could be difficult for the Jets to stay in the series.

As unlikely as it seemed that the Canadiens could make a deep postseason run, they put themselves in a good spot with their Game 1 victory. And they are going to want to play tough moving forward, especially if they end up being without Evans for any amount of time.