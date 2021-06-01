French Open 2021 Results: Winners, Scores, Stats from Tuesday's Singles Bracket

Christophe Ena/Associated Press

The king of the French Open came close to losing a set on Tuesday.

Rafael Nadal was pushed in the third set against Alexei Popyrin, who faltered on the set points he gained against the 13-time champion at Roland Garros.

With his straight-set win over Popyrin, Nadal has now won 25 consecutive sets in Paris. The last set he dropped was to Dominic Thiem in the 2019 men's singles final.

Nadal and Novak Djokovic both won in three sets on Tuesday to ensure 10 of the top 12 seeds in the men's draw advanced to the second round.

Andrey Rubley, the No. 7 seed, became the second top-10 seed to be eliminated on Tuesday after Dominic Thiem was bounced Sunday.

Tuesday was a calm day on the women's singles side, as Ashleigh Barty led a collection of 10 seeded players to move into the second round.

The women's draw does not have Naomi Osaka, Petra Kvitova or Bianca Andreescu anymore, but eight of the top 10 seeds made it into the second round, which starts Wednesday.

Tuesday French Open Results

Men's Singles

No. 1 Novak Djokovic def. Tennys Sandgren, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2

No. 3 Rafael Nadal def. Alexei Popyrin, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (3)

Jan-Lennard Struff def. No. 7 Andrey Rublev, 6-3, 7-6 (6), 4-6, 3-6, 6-4

No. 9 Matteo Berretini def. Taro Daniel, 6-0, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4

No. 10 Diego Schwartzman def. Yen-Hsun Lu, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3

No. 14 Gael Monfils def. Albert Ramos Vinolas, 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-4, 6-4

Andreas Seppi def. No. 20 Felix Auger-Aliassime, 6-3, 7-6 (8), 4-6, 6-4

No. 21 Alex De Minaur def. Stefano Travaglia, 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (4)

No. 24 Aslan Karatsev def. Jenson Brooksby, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

Ricardas Berankis def. No. 29 Ugo Humbert, 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4

For a few minutes, Nadal had the potential to look mortal on a surface he has dominated for most of his career.

Popyrin took a 5-2 lead in the third set. The combination of him succumbing to the pressure of winning a set against Nadal and the Spaniard's skill on the clay took that opportunity away from Popryin.

Nadal broke Popyrin's serve at 4-5 and then went on to force a tiebreak, which he controlled through a 7-3 victory.

Nadal was pushed to a tiebreak twice during his 2020 title run, but both of those instances occurred in the second week of the tournament.

In the first four rounds of the 2020 tournament, Nadal outscored his opponents by a combined score of 72-23.

Djokovic faced far less of a test from American Tennys Sandgren in the tournament's last first-round match. The top-seeded Serbian breezed through the three-set contest.

Rublev and Felix Auger-Aliassime were not as lucky as the top seeds, as both of them were ousted in the most shocking results of Tuesday's play.

Rublev lost the first two sets to Jan-Lennard Struff and then appeared to recover with victories in the third and fourth frames. However, the No. 7 seed unraveled in the fifth set by committing nine unforced errors and losing both of his break-point opportunities.

Rublev finished with an edge in a majority of the top stat categories, but his mistakes in the final set doomed his potential to advance.

Auger-Aliassime did not have a chance to get back into his match in the fifth set because he lost in four to Andreas Seppi. The 20th-seeded Canadian has struggled on the clay more than any other surface. He suffered first-round exits in each of the last two years.

Women's Singles

No. 1 Ashleigh Barty def. Bernarda Pera, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2

No. 5 Elina Svitolina def. Oceane Babel, 6-2, 7-5

No. 9 Karolina Pliskova def. Donna Vekic, 7-5, 6-4

No. 13 Jennifer Brady def. Anastasija Sevastova, 6-3, 6-3

No. 17 Maria Sakkari def. Katarina Zavatska, 6-4, 6-1

No. 18 Karolina Muchova def. Andrea Petkovic, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4

No. 24 Coco Gauff def. Aleksandra Krunic, 7-6 (11), 6-4

No. 25 Ons Jabeur def. Yulia Putintseva, 7-5, 6-2

No. 30 Anett Kontaveit def. Viktorija Golubic, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 6-0

No. 32 Ekaterina Alexandrova def. Venus Williams, 6-3, 6-1

Barty had a bit of trouble putting away Bernarda Pera, but she staved off any concern about her status in the match by winning the third set in commanding fashion. The 2019 French Open champion converted on two of her three break-point opportunities and won 50 percent of her 28 receiving points in the final frame.

The No. 1 seed was much more efficient for the duration of the match, as she had the better percentage on first serve and on second-serve points. The American also committed 24 more unforced errors than Barty.

Barty could face more difficult challenges in the coming rounds since the other three seeds in her section advanced on Tuesday.

In fact, three of the four sections in the top half of the women's singles draw have all four seeds remaining.

Elina Svitolina, Karolina Pliskova, Jennifer Brady and Maria Sakkari all advanced through straight-set wins on Tuesday.

American teenager Coco Gauff also won in straight sets, but she took a tougher path to reach that result. She played one of the longest tiebreakers of the tournament to date against Aleksandra Krunic.

Gauff outlasted Krunic 13-11 in the first-set tiebreak and then battled through the second set to move one win away from an all-American third-round battle with Brady.

Statistics obtained from RolandGarros.com.