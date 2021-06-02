Undrafted Rookies Who Could Make the Most Noise This Summer

0 of 6

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

It could be quite the noisy summer for undrafted free agents in the NFL.

Taking into account another unorthodox predraft process (including the complete lack of a scouting combine), opt-outs, different draft-prep approaches for each prospect and typical factors like bad college teams, level of competition and injuries, some unheralded players have a propensity to surprise under the circumstances.

The undrafted players capable of making the most noise are at least somewhat recognizable names whose stock fell for one reason or another. They landed in good pro spots that will enable them to show off their talent on depth charts ripe for an unexpected riser to steal snaps during the regular season.

These are the undrafted players to know as June begins and training camp is fast approaching.