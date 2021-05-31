Giants' Position Battles to Watch Ahead of 2021 NFL Season

0 of 3

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The New York Giants failed to make the playoffs in 2020, but they showed a lot of promise for a team missing its best offensive weapon and getting subpar play from its quarterback.

Thanks to its ninth-ranked scoring defense, New York was able to win six games with Saquon Barkley on the sideline and Daniel Jones tossing an 11-10 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

With Barkley expected to be healthy and new weapons like Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney on the roster, the Giants offense should take a step forward in 2021. Whether that's enough to make New York a playoff team will depend largely on how some of the offseason position battles shake out.

New additions like Toney and rookie cornerback Aaron Robinson will be part of key battles, as they will look to improve upon what the Giants featured last season.

Here we'll examine three of the biggest position battles to watch during organized team activities, training camp and the preseason.