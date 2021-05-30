Overwatch League 2021 Week 7: Shanghai Dragons' Top Plays, Prize Money

Blizzard Entertainment

Fortune hasn't quite favored the Shanghai Dragons over the past month. After losing a chance at $100,000 in the May Melee, the Dragons split their subsequent matches and were harshly swept to end Week 6.

But contenders regain composure, and Shanghai is most certainly a contender. Adding WhoRU to an already-stacked DPS rotation, the Dragons bounced back, dominated Week 7 and cemented themselves atop the Overwatch League's 2021 standings.

Not content with simply mixing up their damage-dealers, Shanghai even tweaked the flex-support rotation as well—giving Molly some playing time instead of IZaYaKI.

With All-Star candidates at each role, the Dragons continue to experiment with lineups ahead of the $100,000 June Joust tournament. This week, those experiments paid off with an easy 6-1 map count and two quick wins against the Los Angeles Valiant and Seoul Dynasty.

Friday, May 28

London Spitfire 0-3 Dallas Fuel

Los Angeles Gladiators 3-0 Vancouver Titans

Saturday, May 29

Shanghai Dragons 3-0 Los Angeles Valiant

New York Excelsior 1-3 Seoul Dynasty

Houston Outlaws 3-0 London Spitfire

San Francisco Shock 3-1 Toronto Defiant

Atlanta Reign 1-3 Los Angeles Gladiators

Sunday, May 30

New York Excelsior 3-0 Los Angeles Valiant

Seoul Dynasty 1-3 Shanghai Dragons

Toronto Defiant 1-3 Houston Outlaws

Vancouver Titans 0-3 Atlanta Reign

Dallas Fuel 1-3 San Francisco Shock

WhoRU got some early playing time in Fleta's stead, as did Molly. Both players made their All-Star counterparts proud, helping Shanghai demolish a struggling Valiant roster.

But the one role Shanghai refused to tinker with was the tank line, and there's a strong reason for that: Void and Fate were practically flawless throughout the week. Against the Dynasty, the team's flex tank proved he can outmuscle opponents regardless of hero.

Going from his vulnerable Baby D.Va form to full, armored D.Va—Void called his MEKA in and was able to kill three of the Dynasty's players in the process. Eliminating the team's flex DPS and both support players, Void showcased just how strong D.Va's latest, intriguing buff has made her.

Sweeping the Valiant and dropping the Dynasty 3-1, Shanghai now moves forward with an easier road to the $225,000 June Joust. With Void and Fate leading the pack, fans will be curious to find out how the team continues rolling out its DPS and support players once money is on the line.