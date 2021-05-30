    NHL Playoff Bracket 2021: Updated Stanley Cup Dates, Live Stream and Schedule

    Maurice Bobb@@ReeseReportFeatured ColumnistMay 30, 2021

    NHL Playoff Bracket 2021: Updated Stanley Cup Dates, Live Stream and Schedule

    0 of 2

      Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

      As fate would have it, all eyes are on Canada.

      The final game in the first round of the NHL playoffs between the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs will be played Monday night, and only one team can move on to face the Winnipeg Jets in its continued chase for the Stanley Cup.

      For Toronto, it's been an anguishing one. They haven't won a playoff series in 17 years and haven't touched the Cup since 1967. The Maple Leafs entered the playoffs as a serious contender, but their backs are against the wall after losing Game 6 3-2 in overtime to the Canadiens.

      Simply put, the stakes are about as high as can be.

      "In a Game 7, you rise to the occasion because you're in the moment, and there may not be a tomorrow," Toronto forward Nick Foligno told ESPN's Greg Wyshynski.

      As for the rest of the field, the Boston Bruins took care of business Saturday night, winning the first game of the second round 5-2 over the New York Islanders.

      The other four teams play in a double-header Sunday.

      Game 1 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Carolina Hurricanes is up first at 5 p.m. Then it's the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche kicking off their second-round series at 8 p.m.

      Buckle up, hockey fans. The games can only get more intense from here.

    2nd-Round Schedule (All Times ET) and Live Stream

    1 of 2

      Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

      Sunday, May 30

      Game 1: Tampa Bay at Carolina, 5 p.m., NBC Sports Network

      Game 1: Vegas at Colorado, 8 p.m., NBC

                  

      Monday, May 31

      Game 7: Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m., CNBC

      Game 2: New York at Boston, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

             

      Tuesday, June 1

      Game 2: Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

              

      Wednesday, June 2

      Game 2: Vegas at Colorado, 10 p.m., NBC Sports Network

               

      Thursday, June 3

      Game 3: Boston at New York, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

      Game 3: Carolina at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m., USA

              

      Friday, June 4

      Game 3: Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m., NBC Sports Network

                

      Saturday, June 5

      Game 4: Carolina at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m., USA

      Game 4: Boston at New York, 7:15 p.m., NBC

      Sunday, June 6

      Game 4: Colorado at Vegas, 8:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

               

      Monday, June 7

      Game 5: New York at Boston, TBD*

                

      Tuesday, June 8

      Game 5: Vegas at Colorado, TBD*

      Game 5: Tampa Bay at Carolina, TBD*

                

      Wednesday, June 9

      Game 6: Boston at New York, TBD*

                   

      Thursday, June 10

      Game 6: Colorado at Vegas, TBD*

      Game 6: Carolina at Tampa Bay, TBD*

                  

      Friday, June 11

      Game 7: New York at Boston, TBD*

                

      Saturday, June 12

      Game 7: Vegas at Colorado, TBD*

      Game 7: Tampa Bay at Carolina, TBD*

               

      Live Stream: NBC Sports, fuboTV

    Sunday Preview

    2 of 2

      Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

      With Boston's 5-2 win over New York on Saturday night, the conference semifinals are underway.

      Next up is a scintillating double-header with four teams that know how to win.

      Up first is the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning, who will face the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh.

      Both teams won their first-round series in six games.

      Known for their resiliency, the Hurricanes will put up a strong fight, but the Lightning's experience should shine through.

      With Nikita Kucherov and Barclay Goodrow both back in the lineup and playing well, look for Tampa Bay to take Game 1.

      The second game of the day is a battle between the two teams that had the best regular-season records.

      The Presidents' Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche swept the St. Louis Blues in the first round and have been patiently waiting for their second-round series since May 23. The Vegas Golden Knights put away the Minnesota Wild with a 6-2 Game 7 win Friday night.

      Both of these teams are elite, so the series could go either way.

      But Avalanche forward Tyson Jost said it all when it comes to who will take Game 1.

      "Rest is a weapon," he told The Athletic's Peter Baugh.

                        

      Statistics obtained from Hockey Reference.