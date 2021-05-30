NHL Playoff Bracket 2021: Updated Stanley Cup Dates, Live Stream and Schedule

NHL Playoff Bracket 2021: Updated Stanley Cup Dates, Live Stream and ScheduleMay 30, 2021
As fate would have it, all eyes are on Canada.
The final game in the first round of the NHL playoffs between the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs will be played Monday night, and only one team can move on to face the Winnipeg Jets in its continued chase for the Stanley Cup.
For Toronto, it's been an anguishing one. They haven't won a playoff series in 17 years and haven't touched the Cup since 1967. The Maple Leafs entered the playoffs as a serious contender, but their backs are against the wall after losing Game 6 3-2 in overtime to the Canadiens.
Simply put, the stakes are about as high as can be.
"In a Game 7, you rise to the occasion because you're in the moment, and there may not be a tomorrow," Toronto forward Nick Foligno told ESPN's Greg Wyshynski.
As for the rest of the field, the Boston Bruins took care of business Saturday night, winning the first game of the second round 5-2 over the New York Islanders.
The other four teams play in a double-header Sunday.
Game 1 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Carolina Hurricanes is up first at 5 p.m. Then it's the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche kicking off their second-round series at 8 p.m.
Buckle up, hockey fans. The games can only get more intense from here.
2nd-Round Schedule (All Times ET) and Live Stream
Sunday, May 30
Game 1: Tampa Bay at Carolina, 5 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Game 1: Vegas at Colorado, 8 p.m., NBC
Monday, May 31
Game 7: Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m., CNBC
Game 2: New York at Boston, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Tuesday, June 1
Game 2: Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Wednesday, June 2
Game 2: Vegas at Colorado, 10 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Thursday, June 3
Game 3: Boston at New York, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Game 3: Carolina at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m., USA
Friday, June 4
Game 3: Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Saturday, June 5
Game 4: Carolina at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m., USA
Game 4: Boston at New York, 7:15 p.m., NBC
Sunday, June 6
Game 4: Colorado at Vegas, 8:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Monday, June 7
Game 5: New York at Boston, TBD*
Tuesday, June 8
Game 5: Vegas at Colorado, TBD*
Game 5: Tampa Bay at Carolina, TBD*
Wednesday, June 9
Game 6: Boston at New York, TBD*
Thursday, June 10
Game 6: Colorado at Vegas, TBD*
Game 6: Carolina at Tampa Bay, TBD*
Friday, June 11
Game 7: New York at Boston, TBD*
Saturday, June 12
Game 7: Vegas at Colorado, TBD*
Game 7: Tampa Bay at Carolina, TBD*
Live Stream: NBC Sports, fuboTV
Sunday Preview
With Boston's 5-2 win over New York on Saturday night, the conference semifinals are underway.
Next up is a scintillating double-header with four teams that know how to win.
Up first is the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning, who will face the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh.
Both teams won their first-round series in six games.
Known for their resiliency, the Hurricanes will put up a strong fight, but the Lightning's experience should shine through.
With Nikita Kucherov and Barclay Goodrow both back in the lineup and playing well, look for Tampa Bay to take Game 1.
The second game of the day is a battle between the two teams that had the best regular-season records.
The Presidents' Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche swept the St. Louis Blues in the first round and have been patiently waiting for their second-round series since May 23. The Vegas Golden Knights put away the Minnesota Wild with a 6-2 Game 7 win Friday night.
Both of these teams are elite, so the series could go either way.
But Avalanche forward Tyson Jost said it all when it comes to who will take Game 1.
"Rest is a weapon," he told The Athletic's Peter Baugh.
Statistics obtained from Hockey Reference.