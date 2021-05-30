NHL Playoff Bracket 2021: Updated Stanley Cup Dates, Live Stream and Schedule

0 of 2

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

As fate would have it, all eyes are on Canada.

The final game in the first round of the NHL playoffs between the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs will be played Monday night, and only one team can move on to face the Winnipeg Jets in its continued chase for the Stanley Cup.

For Toronto, it's been an anguishing one. They haven't won a playoff series in 17 years and haven't touched the Cup since 1967. The Maple Leafs entered the playoffs as a serious contender, but their backs are against the wall after losing Game 6 3-2 in overtime to the Canadiens.

Simply put, the stakes are about as high as can be.

"In a Game 7, you rise to the occasion because you're in the moment, and there may not be a tomorrow," Toronto forward Nick Foligno told ESPN's Greg Wyshynski.

As for the rest of the field, the Boston Bruins took care of business Saturday night, winning the first game of the second round 5-2 over the New York Islanders.

The other four teams play in a double-header Sunday.

Game 1 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Carolina Hurricanes is up first at 5 p.m. Then it's the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche kicking off their second-round series at 8 p.m.

Buckle up, hockey fans. The games can only get more intense from here.