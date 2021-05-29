5 NHL Youngsters Who Could Be Traded for Stars in the Offseason

0 of 5

Bruce Bennett/Associated Press

The 2021 NHL playoffs are ongoing, but that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from returning to life. Before the postseason began, trade speculation surfaced regarding stars such as Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel or Calgary Flames winger Johnny Gaudreau.

Moving such players, however, could require offers with at least one promising young NHL player included in the deal. Those types of players tend to be former first-round draft picks who are 22 or younger and have at least one big league season under their belts.

On their own, such players aren't enough to entice a club into parting with an established talent still in his playing prime. As a key piece in a package offer, however, their potential could be enough to swing a major deal.

Here's a look at five promising NHL players who could become trade bait for a star this offseason.