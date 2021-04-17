5 NHL Players Most Likely to Be Traded During the 2021 Offseason

0 of 5

Larry MacDougal/Associated Press

With the NHL's trade deadline having passed, the trade market is shuttered until the end of the regular season. Once the postseason begins, non-playoff clubs can make deals with each other, but most moves will take place once the playoffs end in July.

Several notable players who were mentioned in trade rumors prior to Monday's deadline could find themselves changing clubs over the course of the summer. Disappointing performances this season by Calgary Flames winger Johnny Gaudreau and St. Louis Blues defenseman Vince Dunn could make them summer trade candidates.

An added wrinkle this offseason is the Seattle Kraken expansion draft on July 21. Teams intending to trade players must ensure those moves won't adversely affect their expansion draft protection lists. They don't want to risk making a deal that could leave a good player available for the Kraken to snap up.

Here's a look at the five NHL players most likely to be traded during the offseason.