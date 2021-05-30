Every NFL Team's Most Dangerous New Weapon in 2021

0 of 32

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

The NFL offseason provides a time for hope because teams add new pieces through free agency, trades and the draft. Many of those additions are weapons that get a fanbase excited about the coming season.

While quality offensive linemen, hope-opening fullbacks and block-eating defensive linemen are valuable pieces for a franchise, they don't excite casual fans. Fans are looking for players who produce yards, interceptions, sacks and touchdowns.

Every NFL team has added at least one player who can be considered a weapon this offseason. Using factors like physical potential, proven production, scheme fit and projected role, we'll examine each of those new weapons.

To keep this from being a quarterback-centric list, we won't consider signal-callers as we did last year. While the additions of quarterbacks like Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Matthew Stafford were some of the biggest moves of the offseason, they're also obvious. Instead, we'll focus primarily on offensive and defensive skill players, sack artists and mismatch machines.