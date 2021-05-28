2021 NBA Mock Draft: Prospects Facing Major Fall Down Draft Boards

0 of 4

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

As the 2021 NBA playoffs march on, so too does the lead-up to July's draft. While Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham continues to look like a likely No. 1 overall choice, the rest of the draft field is a little less clear.

Plenty of factors go into a prospect's pre-draft stock, including positional value, team needs and team fit. Athletic upside and proven production also regularly play roles.

Here, you'll find an updated Round 1 mock based on the current pre-lottery draft order, along with a look at some prospects whose stock could tumble in the coming months. We'll dive into the specific reasons below.