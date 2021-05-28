Sammy Guevara Talks AEW Double or Nothing, Training with WWE HOF Booker T, Goals

0 of 7

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

This Sunday at AEW Double or Nothing, Sammy Guevara and the rest of The Inner Circle will battle MJF and The Pinnacle in the second Stadium Stampede match in All Elite Wrestling history.

The feud between the two stables began with MJF trying to infiltrate and destroy The Inner Circle before putting together his own stable with Shawn Spears, FTR, Wardlow and Tully Blanchard.

When the two groups met in the Blood and Guts match on May 5, MJF was able to secure the win by forcing Guevara to surrender to save Jericho from being thrown off of the cage. Being the villain that he is, MJF sent The Demo God flying anyway.

We had a chance to speak to Guevara ahead of the pay-per-view to discuss the upcoming match, his goals in wrestling, a lesson he learned while training with Booker T and much more.